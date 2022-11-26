Some Recommended Movies To See This Weekend

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some movies leave one feeling gleeful. Poorly executed flicks, on the other hand, make cinema-goers think of a million better ways they could have spent their time.

African Examiner recommends the following movies for you to watch in the cinema or on Netflix this weekend.

Four Lions

Starring: Ibrahim Chatta, Saheed Balogun, Kelvin Ikeduba

Synopsis: A young man from a respectful family finds himself on the wrong pathway after getting tangled with some corrupt company.

Nanny

Starring: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Morgan Spector

Synopsis: An immigrant nanny, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of a family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.

She Said

Starring: Angela Yeoh, Carey Mulligan, Patricia Clarkson

Synopsis: It follows the story of how two journalists break the story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Starring: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurita

Synopsis: Black Panther II follows the story of Wakandans who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of their king’s death.

Woke (Look Up)

Starring: Linda Osifo, Abdul Lateef Adedimeji, Tina Mba, Kunle Remi

Synopsis: After being persuaded by his wife, a former secret service agent goes on a mission to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a powerful criminal.

‘Truth or Dare’

Starring: Zack Orji, Prince Nelson, Okey Jude

Synopsis: Three couples who engaged in a drunk truth-or-dare game find themselves naked in the arms of different partners the next morning.

Friendship and trust are put to test as they try to unravel the mystery behind the drunk night.