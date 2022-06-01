Biafra Day: Hoodlums Chase Pupils, Traders Away

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pupils and students in some schools in Onitsha and neighbouring communities, Anambra State, were yesterday chased out of their classrooms by hoodlums who claimed to be enforcing “Biafra Day” in the state.

The miscreants were said to have also invaded markets and public places to chase traders and workers away.

There were fears among residents whether to go out for their daily businesses following rumours of a shift of Biafra Day celebrated every May 30, which coincided with the Monday’s sit-at-home.

While some resolved to stay indoors for fear of being attacked, others, who stepped out returned home.

A source disclosed that at one of the markets, hoodlums stormed the market as early as 8.45am, insisting that they close their shops and go home.

IPOB’s spokesman Emma Powerful refuted the rumour, saying the group had not declared any sit-at-home in the Southeast.

Police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that armed criminals harassing innocent road users were engaged by security personnel on patrol.

He said the hoodlums fled after the engagement.