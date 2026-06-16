South Africa Laments Economic Impact of Xenophobia incidents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The South African government has expressed concern over the growing economic impact of xenophobia allegations against the country, saying businesses and entertainers are suffering losses across Africa.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the recent removal of foreign nationals from South Africa was aimed at illegal immigrants and should not be seen as xenophobia.

Speaking during an interview with SABC on Sunday, Kubayi admitted that South Africa is facing backlash from other African countries, affecting its citizens and businesses operating abroad.

“We cannot deny that there is a backlash,” she said. “Government is engaging with businesses and providing support services for South African companies operating across the continent and beyond.”

According to the minister, several South African artistes have had their performances cancelled in different African countries because of the negative perception created by reports of xenophobic attacks.

“One artiste contacted me to say all her gigs on the continent had been cancelled. This represents a loss of income for South Africans,” Kubayi said.

She called on African countries to protect South Africans living legally within their borders, just as South Africa is expected to respect the rights of legal immigrants.

The comments come amid growing tensions following reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which have led countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi to evacuate some of their citizens from the country.

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams recently expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of support from fellow Africans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match, Williams said he was surprised that many African fans appeared to support Mexico rather than an African team.

“Africans have always supported fellow African countries at the World Cup, but this time it was different,” he said. “Many Africans supported Mexico instead of South Africa, and that was painful to see.”

The South African government hopes continued engagement with African countries will help ease tensions and reduce the economic consequences of the ongoing controversy.