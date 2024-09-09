‘The Suffering Of Edo People Has Reached Unprecedented Level’, Akpata Slams Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party governorship candidate in the upcoming election, Olumide Akpata, has criticised the outgoing governor of the Godwin Obaseki, saying his administration had brought untold hardship to the people.

In a statement on Sunday, Akpata the suffering of the Edo people had reached unprecedented levels under the Obaseki government, which began its tenure under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and concludes under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “The current administration celebrates our 33rd anniversary with pomp and pageantry, brandishing statistics of its supposed achievements. Yet, as I have traversed the length and breadth of our state—from Benin City to Auchi to Uromi—I have witnessed a stark disconnect between these lofty claims and the harsh realities on the ground.

“This political somersault has brought no relief to the common man. Instead, it has only deepened the wounds of misgovernance and unfulfilled promises. The past eight years have been a masterclass in the politics of deception—a government that changed parties but maintained the same disregard for the welfare of its citizens.

“Our youths, once brimming with hope and vigour, now find themselves trapped in a cycle of unemployment and despair. Our elderly, who should be enjoying the fruits of their labour, are struggling. Our farmers, the backbone of our economy, grapple with inadequate support and crumbling infrastructure.’

According to Akpata, the dreams of a prosperous Edo State, which burned bright 33 years ago, now flicker precariously in the winds of neglect and mismanagement.

“But even in these challenging times, I see reason for hope. In my journeys across the state, I have been inspired by the resilience of our people. I have met young people who, despite all odds, are creating innovative solutions to local problems. The stories of everyday courage and perseverance remind us of the true spirit of Edo State—a spirit that no amount of misgovernance can extinguish.

“It is this indomitable spirit that we must now channel into charting a new course for our state. In just 23 days, on September 21, 2024, we stand at a critical crossroads. In 23 days, we have the power to rewrite the story of our state to cast aside the failures of the past and vote for a future that truly reflects the greatness of our people. This election is more than a political contest; it is a battle for the soul of Edo State. It is a choice between continuing down the path of unfulfilled promises and embarking on a journey of genuine transformation.”

He said although the journey ahead will be challenging, the rewards are immeasurable.

“Together, we can transform Edo State into a land of opportunity, where every citizen has the chance to reach their full potential. We can create a state where our children no longer dream of escaping abroad but aspire to build their futures right here at home. A state where innovation thrives, where small businesses flourish, and where our natural and human resources are leveraged to create sustainable wealth for all.

“Together, we can build an Edo State that will give us genuine reasons to celebrate in the years to come. A state where progress is not measured by the wealth of a few but by the well-being of all. The task ahead is enormous, but so is our capacity to meet it. The history of Edo State is replete with stories of triumph over adversity, and I have no doubt that we will rise to this occasion once again.”

His outburst comes as the Edo state governorship fast approaches.

Akpata, had recently accused supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of destroying his campaign billboards.

This is as the Edo election is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2024.

A total of 184,438 voters have been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the recently concluded continuous voter registration in Edo State.