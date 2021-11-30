South East Needs Proactive Measure To Tackle Security Challenges – Akeredolu’s Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, is calling for more proactive measures to tackle security challenges in the South-East geo-political zone.

The Ondo State First Lady also condemned the spate of banditry, kidnapping, and other vices ravaging the country adding that the abduction of the 89-year-old traditional ruler was another reminder that anyone could be a target.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made the call during her visit to the palace of His Royal Highness, Eze Henry Madumere, the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli local council area of Imo who was kidnapped on November 19 and released on November 25.

She disclosed that kidnapping has since become a lucrative business for criminal elements who do not want to engage themselves in meaningful ventures of livelihood.

She sympathized with Madumere, the father of a former Imo deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere concerning his ordeal and thanked God for his safe return.

“It’s rather unfortunate that abduction of individuals is fast becoming a trade, a lucrative one at that and nobody is safe anymore.

“Eze Madumere is a humble, quiet, unassuming father and family friend of my maiden home who endeared himself to a good number of the indigenes of Emeabiam community through exemplary services and I hope his children will emulate him”, she said.

Responding, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere on behalf of the royal family appreciated the governor’s wife for identifying with them in their trying times.

According to him, his father was abducted at Iho, Ikeduru local area council of Imo while on his way to attend the burial ceremony of his daughter’s mother in-law.

African Examiner writes that Anyanwu-Akeredolu was born in Emeabiam, Owerri West council area of Imo.