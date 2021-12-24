Sports Can Channel Youth Restiveness Into Productive Ventures, Says 82 Div. GOC, Gen. Lagbaja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu, Major General T. A. Lagbaja has stressed the need for the promotion and development of grass root sports in the country, saying it would assist in channeling youth restiveness into productive ventures

He said sports remain a veritable tool for unity across the globe, including Nigeria, adding that the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has over the years maintained a robust cordial relationship with its host Communities.

He stated this Thursday in his speech during the grand finale of the maiden edition of the (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army Football Competition, played at the Abakpa Military Cartonment Football Pitch.

According to the Army General, the competition is part of their civil-military responsibility as a way of synergizing the barracks and its environs, stressing that competition is also geared towards development of talented footballers from the grass root that can improve the local league in the country.

The GOC, had assured the organizers that the Division would improve on the lapses encountered during this inaugural edition of the soccer fiesta.

He promised to ensure that the Enugu State Football Association is incorporated into the management of subsequent editions while teams from all the local government areas would be involved.

In a very brief remark, the special guest of honour, and governor of Enugu state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had commended the GOC for putting up such a program to engage the youth, assuring that the state government will not relent in supporting the military at all times.

African Examiner Sports reports that the competition which kicked off on December 14th, 2021 had 8 teams that were placed in two groups.

Group A had (Dragon FC, Strikers FC, Rhapsody FC, Great Achievers FC), while Group B has (Baby Dragons 103 FC, Noble, Hammers FC, Kizobi FC).

At the end of the regulation 90 minutes time, Dragon FC (Abakpa Cartonment) were crowned overall champion of this year’s edition followed by Noble Achievers.

For emerging Champions in the tournament, the Abakpa based team were rewarded with cash prize, gold trophy, medals, and also carted away all individual awards both in the male and female categories.