SSANU, NASU Protest Disrupt Academic Activities In Kebbi Varsity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Tuesday, hundreds of non-teaching staff, consisting of members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Association of Universities of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, embarked in a nationwide protest with their colleagues and this brought academic activities in the university to a halt.

The protest, which was led by the state chapter Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Turaki, had all the gates of the university closed preventing movement.

Protesters carried placards with different inscriptions berating the Tinubu-led government for intentionally going against the promises made to include payment of arrears of their withheld salaries, held by the Federal government.

“We gathered here to protest non-payment of our withheld salaries by the Federal government, despite several engagements to avoid going to the streets.

“We are calling on the Federal government to as a matter of urgency pay us our withheld salaries and meet our other demand.”

Speaking on the next line of action after the protest, Turaki stated that the umbrella body would communicate further action.

He also used the medium to encourage all his members to endure whatever it is to succeed in their struggle.