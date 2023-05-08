‘Standup For Women Society’ Inaugurates Enugu Chapter

… Tasks Members On Commitment.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non governmental organization NGO, under the Banner of ‘Standup For Women Society, set up for the liberation of Nigerian Women, has formally inaugurated the Executive Committee (Exco) of the Enugu state chapter, with a charge on members to join hands in fighting the alleged continuous marginalization of the Women folk in the country.

Speaking at the event weekend in Enugu, National president of the Organization, Barr. Mrs Deborah Ijadele- Adetona, who said the body is also a veritable platform for promoting, updating, and upgrading Women, posited that the members must be responsible in everything they do.

She said: “We want people to see the good in us. You must be responsible for everything and be united”.

According to her, “Standup for Women Society it’s solely a women affairs Society, aimed at promoting. updating and upgrading women. Women are the engine room of families, pillars of the nation and joy of the earth” she stated.

“Therefore, women serve as a nurse. teacher, trainer, character builder and molder, preacher, moderator, promoter, cook. prayer warrior and so forth.- the Executives.

“It is on this note that Standup for Women Society as a woman forum will be resting and founding on a benchmark, bedrock as well as a mouthpiece to stand up for women liberation. explaining that is the reason why we address ourselves as LIBERATORS (LIB),

Ijadele-Adetona, noted that the key in fostering prosperous societies and sustainable countries is through women’s political participation and participation in decision making, through women’s economic empowerment.

“We must unite to end violence and domination against women and work together to empower women and expand opportunities in politics and beyond.

“The Agent of Change is that part of us that deeply wants to make a difference in this world to uplift our own lives in a way that inspires others to recognise their greatness and do wonderful things”, she said.

The international president noted that Governments, Business leaders and Decision makers should reconsider the role they appoint to women in the institutions they lead.

“We need to shift cultural attitudes and social norms which consider women’s role in the society as subordinates. We need to consider women’s role as essential and equal to that of men when deciding how we will run our country and when forecasting the development of our economies,”.

Dadele- Adeona therefore, opined ways women could be supported, stressing that

“sometimes we may need to rely on temporary bandage such as quotas to increase women’s representation in public and private sectors, facilitating a more rapid inclusion of women in all segments,

“We need to close the gap that still remains between women and financial resources, between women’s potential and their expected role by the society. We should support it by encouraging more women to enter the paid labour market, enter the workforce, dare to set bold goals for themselves and become part of decision making in their societies.

“On all these issues we need more legislation, best practices and better implementation.

“We need a common platform and a joint commitment to see these reforms through in our respective communities. We must show the kind of courage that has radically transformed our societies. And above all, we must demonstrate solidarity and unity”, the president said..

She encouraged members to explore partnerships that will boost the role they will play in the future where none existed before: between academia and policymakers, between enterprises and public offices, between nations and neighbours.

“Every individual in our society enjoy their God given rights and uses their God given potential. We should continue to make the case for women since we want our children to earn better education, for we want to see our families stronger, for we want to see our societies flourish and our countries prosper. J

Welcoming guests at the colorful event, the newly inaugurated chairperson of SWS, Enugu state Chapter, Liberator Mina Adaobi Ukaobasi of the Nigeria Television Authority NTA, Enugu Zonal station, assured the president that the Organization under her watch would live up to expectation.

She disclosed that the state Chapter through the authorities of the National Orthopedic hospital, Enugu, identified five women in need of mobility devices to enhance their dignity, who were presented with assorted working aids during the ceremony.

She said the Enugu chapter also identified five women who were empowered with some pieces of Ankara materials at the event.

The Enugu SWS boss, promised that the state chapter under her watch will work to forge enduring ,focused engagements with the state Government, it’s relevant departments and Agencies and similar private organisations in their mission to secure and institutionalize a fair deal for women in Enugu State.

Our Correspondent reports that Two persons ,Nze Magnus Eze, the South East Bureau Chief of Sun newspapers and Mr. Chidi Okoro were inaugurated as Ambassadors of the organization

Ambassador Eze, in a brief speech expressed appreciation to the group for the recognition, promising to always contribute his little quota for the development of the organization.

In his remark, shortly after receiving an award from the group, Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu thanked the Organization for finding him worthy of the recognition.

He extolled the roles of Women in the society, saying “Without my mother, I would not have been what I am today, because of the education she gave me, I was able to be what I am today”.

The Lawmaker advised members of the group to always remember who they are because people will always look up to them.”We should always remember who we are. We set the pace”. He dedicated the award to his wife, saying that her untiring support to him contributed greatly to his successes.

keynote address, was delivered by Professor Mrs. Florence Orabueze, of the English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN.

The event, which took place at the Unity Hall of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Enugu State Council, featured Awards presentation, donation of working aid devices to some physically challenged persons as well as presentation of wrappers to some indigent less privileged women.