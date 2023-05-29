Children’s Day: UNICEF, Enugu Gender Affairs Ministry Organize Symposium For Children

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Enugu Field Office in collaboration with Enugu state Ministry of Gender Affair weekend organized a one day symposium for Children to mark 2023 children’s day.

Addressing the Children, Chief of UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Juliet Chiluwe explained that the symposium was put together to help hold the duty bearers accountable towards the fulfilment of Children’s right.

She however, urged stakeholders, parents and families to use the opportunity provided by the Symposium to reflect back on the state of Nigerian children today, proper parenting for value orientation and national consciousness, with is the “THEME ” of the exercise, to ensure a better future of the Nigerian children.

According to her “children’s day celebration provides kids an opportunity to immerse themselves in several social activities expressing themselves in anyway they can among their peers, providing an ample opportunity to conscientize stakeholders on important of proper parenting of children and for children to add a voice.”

“let me one more reiterate that children all over the world have the right to voice their opinion and areas of need, be heard and listen to, it is the duty of duty bearers and care givers of children to nurture them and help them actualize “. She said.

She called on the children particularly the girls to use the exercise as a turning point to break the social norms and work hard to change their stories in education for better.

” I urge you to grow and run the agenda for children as you take responsible positions in governance, UNICEF Enugu is mandated to assist and encourage the children. She said.

Direction of Administration, Enugu state Ministry of Gender Affairs Dr. Uzoamaka Okenwa Uzoechina, called on the children to develop agenda they would work towards achieving and change the narratives.

She noted that if the THEME of the symposium are carefully looked into by the stakeholders it would go a long way in reshaping Nigeria in areas of corruption, rubbery and many other crimes such as prostitution.

Some of the participating students drawn from various schools in their responses lauded the State government for passing the child’s right law but called the government to critically look into establishing and equiping medical facilities in various schools in the state

Highlight of the event was the conduct of sitting by members of the Enugu State Children’s Parliament