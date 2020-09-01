Adesina Sworn-in as New AfDB President

Adesina Sworn-in as New AfDB PresidentAfrican News, Business, Featured, Latest News Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, has been sworn-in for another term.
The ceremony which was held virtually and broadcast online Tuesday was administered by the Chairperson of the bank’s board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Heads of States, Governors, and external stakeholders, according to a statement from the bank.
Mr. Adesina, a former Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected last week Thursday, August 27, after getting a 100 percent vote of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank. The second term is to last for another five years.
The former was first elected as President of the AfDB on May 28, 2015 – a day to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure.
He is the first Nigerian to be elected and re-elected to serve as the bank’s President.
It is on record that during Adesina’s first term, the AfDB achieved impactful results on the lives of 335 million Africans, including: 18 million people with access to electricity; 141 million people benefiting from improved agricultural technologies for food security; 15 million people benefiting from access to finance from private investments; 101 million people provided with access to improved transport; and 60 million people gaining access to water and sanitation.
AfDB is the Africa’s premier development finance institution, comprising 54 regional and 27 non-regional member countries.
