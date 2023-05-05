Sudan Crisis: We Saw Many Things Our Eyes Have Never Seen – Returnees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians who were trapped in the troubled Sudan and have now been flown back into the country, have been speaking about the gruesome ordeals they went through.

After days of planning and the confusions in between, the stranded Nigerians finally made it out of the war-torn country and were evacuated from Egypt by Air Peace and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) .Many so exhausted and too traumatized to speak.

And the few who summon courage to even utter anything have nothing but thanks for the providence that has seen them arrive safely, escaping the jaws of a deadly conflict that seems to disregard all voices of reason, and will rather obliterate Sudan, than find compromise.

Upon arrival at the Abuja Airport, Sadiq Musa Zakari said he is very happy and proud of Nigeria. Zakari who hails from Plateau thanked the Almighty for a safe return.

“We faced so many challenges and we faced so many problems. We saw what we have never seen in our lives.

“We tried to call Nigeria’s attention and the Nigerian government attended to us, so we are actually happy,” Zakari told our reporter.

Musa Ali Ibrahim who hails from Kano State, also had a similar testimony to share, even as he lauded the government’s efforts in ensuring a safe return of students stranded in Sudan.

“The moment we landed here, we felt safe, we breathed fresh air and we could hear no sound of bullets and grenades, so we knew we were safe,” Ibrahim narrated.

“Now, we can get water to drink, we can eat now and sleep in peace, so we thank God for that,” he added with a broad smile.

Many families can now breathe a sigh of relief seeing that their loved ones have safely returned, however, there are still many others who are awaiting their relatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention has led to the resolution of the challenges faced by many stranded Nigerians and now they have been granted safe passage.

Batch by batch, more Nigerians are expected back into the country from Sudan, even as the government promises to leave no one behind.