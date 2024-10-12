Super Eagles 1-0 Victory Over Libya A Huge Relief –Eguaveon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has described the one goal win against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers as a huge relief to him and his players.

Eguavoen, who was highly excited during the post match briefing at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo on Friday, said he expected his players to have scored more goals.

The Super Eagles played agoalless with the Mediterranean Knights in the first 45 minute and until Dele Bashiru came to their rescue in the 87 minutes in the second half.

The Super Eagles coach said the Mediterranean Knights tactics robbed his team of their goals, as they played defensive throughout the first half of the match.

Eguavoen, however, thanked God for the victory which gave the team the maximum points, giving the Super Eagles seven points and standing tall in Group D.

He acknowledged that the Super Eagles players played well, but for the Mediterranean Knights tactics they would have scored more goals.

“Emotions were high, and when the goal came, it was a huge relieve. Actually, we should have scored more goals but the tactics that they deployed was compact as they defended in numbers when the ball was in their area.

“We were a bit slow in the first half, but the boys picked up in the second half and ball circulation became faster as instructed. The last 25 minutes was better,” Eguaveon said.

Eguaveon promised to restrategise and put a more formidable team in their return match in Libya on Tuesday.

Super Eagles Captain, William Ekong assured Uyo fans that the team will qualify to play in 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

He said the players will be more clinical in their approach to the march in Lybia.