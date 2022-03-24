Super Eagles Jet Out To Kumasi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs with Black Stars of Ghana, players and officials of the Super Eagles have left Abuja for Kumasi aboard Air Peace on Thursday morning.

In a video obtained from NFF TV, the players and officials were seen getting set to board their Air Peace flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

On arriving Ghana, the team will hold a training session in the Babayara stadium in Kumasi for the first leg tie.

Also, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, will hold a press conference later today.