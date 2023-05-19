511 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender, Troops Rescue Chibok Girl – DHQ

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Five hundred and eleven (511) Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered following a recent offensive by troops of the Nigerian Army in the North-East region.

The figure comprises 99 adult males, 161 adult females, and 251 children who surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami.

“Troops also rescued one kidnapped Chibok school girl while a total of 511 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families comprising of 99 adult males, 161 adult females, and 251 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations,” the statement read.

He said during one of the operations, troops killed “26 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists’ logistics suppliers, one terrorist’s spy, and one Boko Haram terrorist”.

“All recovered items, apprehended suspects, and rescued Chibok school girl have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province family members were profiled and equally handed over to the appropriate authority,” he added.