Timipre Sylva Wins Bayelsa APC Governorship Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for Bayelsa State.

He was declared the winner of the APC election held on Friday and Saturday across 105 wards via the direct primary option in the oil-rich state.

While declaring the results at the state’s APC Secretary in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the electoral committee for the governorship election in Bayelsa Maj. General Ahmed Jubrin said the former minister scored 52,061 votes to defeat five other contestants.

His closest rival Joshua MacIver had 2,078 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Sylva promised to address the endemic flooding challenge affecting the state if elected as governor in the November 11 poll. He also thanked the party for giving him the flag.

Macvier and another contestant Professor Ongoebu Etebu accepted the results and congratulated Sylva for his victory. They also pledged their support for his candidacy.