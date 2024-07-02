Tinubu Appoints Board For Family Homes Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to the board of the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Tuesday, said the appointment was in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to energise growth opportunities within the real estate sector.

The newly appointed members of the board include Mr Demola Adebise – Chairman, Mr Abdul Muttalab – CEO/Managing Director and Mr Abdullahi Musa – Executive Director (Finance).

Others are: Mr Emeka Henry Inegbu – Executive Director (Operations), Representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated – (Non-Executive Director) and Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) – (Non-Executive Director).

The appointees also include Mr Sam Okagbue – (Non-Executive Director), Mr Musa Ahmed – (Non-Executive Director), Dr Eniang Nkang – (Non-Executive Director) and Ms Bilkisu Usman – (Non-Executive Director).

“The President expects that the new members of the board will deploy their expertise, experience, and commitment to steer the Family Homes Funds towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector,” said the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FHFL is a federal government organisation that supports low income families to attain their home ownership dreams.

Its objective is to solve Nigeria’s housing deficit by making it easier for people to finance affordable housing projects that align with the New Urban Agenda and the Global Goals.( NAN)