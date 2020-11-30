PDP Berates Buhari Over Killing of 43 Farmers In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has joined other Nigerians to condemn the beheading of 43 farmers by Boko Haram in Zabarmari, Borno State.

According to the PDP, the action indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party stated that the act of the insurgents was wicked and devilish.

The statement said:

“The PDP notes with pain that this horrific killing of compatriots comes as yet another of the recurring horrid testament and badge of failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure our nation and guarantee the safety of lives and properties in our country.

“Indeed, our party is distressed by the escalated killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by insurgents, bandits and marauders, who have continued to ravage and pillage our communities, while the lazy and lethargic Buhari administration continues with its lip service, rhetoric and false performance claims.

“The PDP is particularly disturbed because of the failure of the Buhari Presidency to take decisive action despite series of concerns raised by Borno state governor, Baba Gana Zulum, of security compromises in the state.

“The Buhari administration appears helpless while our national security structure under President Buhari seems to have collapsed. Our nation appears to be on auto pilot with no one in charge while the ship of state continues to drift.

“All our nation gets from the Buhari Presidency is that ‘Mr. President is shocked’, ‘Mr. President is saddened’, ‘Mr. President regrets’ and such lame responses without any decisive policy direction or directive to definitively tackle the situation at hand, leading to escalation of killings in our country.”

