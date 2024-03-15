Tinubu Appoints Director General Of BDCA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale announced this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

George holds a PhD in Construction Management; an MSc in Quantity Surveying and Construction Engineering, and a B.Tech in Quantity Surveying.

He is a fellow of the Certified Institute of Practising Professionals, USA; a fellow of the Association of Strategy Professionals, USA, and a member of other distinguished associations.

George is a former commissioner for works in Rivers State.

The President expects that the new Director-General will discharge his duties with integrity, diligence, and dedication for the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development.