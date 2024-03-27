Tinubu Appoints Kokumo As Small Arms Control Centre Coordinator

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The appointment of Kokumo was announced in a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

The retired DIG is a seasoned and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

Kokumo was DIG, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from 2022 to 2023.

The Presidency said Tinubu expects that the new coordinator will deploy his immense experience and expertise to revamp the centre and evolve new strategies to bring lasting solutions to the menace of arms proliferation in the country.