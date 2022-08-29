2023: Crisis Rocks Enugu Labour Party As Two Candidates Lay Claim To Guber Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Crisis has enveloped the Enugu state Chapter of the opposition Labour Party, as two governorship Candidates have emerged and are all laying claims to being it’s 2023 authentic flag bearer.

The looming cold war came to a head on Saturday as the former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Aspirant, and close ally of governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Captain Evarestus Nnaji, popularly known as (Odengene) was introduced as the governorship candidate of the Party, during an event organized in Enugu by Nnaji.

Whereas, the former PDP guber Aspirant, Hon. Chijoke Edeoga, who had been elected as the LP Standard Bearer is still trans versing the length and breadth of Enugu State as the flag bearer.

The cold war blew open on Saturday at the Kobb Event Centre, ShopRite, Enugu where Nnaji organised the event tagged, “Charity Begins at Home.

As soon as the Master of Ceremony MC mentioned Nnaji, as the guber candidate, some people protested and started shouting that it was Edeoga that they knew and began to sing and dance, saying, “Edeoga we shall follow, whether he is going or whether he is returning, Edeoga, we shall follow.”

The confusion lasted for so long that the DJ had to put on music and hiked it to drown their voice and took quite some time before the pro-Edeoga left the stage.

Funny enough, another group rose up and started chanting Nnaji’s name, saying, “Odengene we shall follow..

When Nnaji mounted the rostrum, he said that if the Edeoga supporters were confident of their position, they should not have fretted.

“If they knew that they have a candidate, they should not panic,” he said that when he eventually secures the LP guber ticket, “you will see things in Enugu.

“The moment our ticket is confirmed, you will see things happening in Enugu.” he declared.

Nnaji said that they would go from ward to ward to ensure that Obi emerged as the president of Nigeria with his support group, “Charity Begins at Home.”