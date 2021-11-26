Atiku Tackles FG, APC Governors, Urging Them To Emulate PDP Governors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has enjoined the Federal Government and governors elected on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emulate their PDP counterparts.

Atiku Abubakar stated that only states controlled by PDP governors are working based on projects that have been commissioned in those states.

Atiku, while calling on the FG to emulate PDP governors to embark on infrastructural development projects, stated that he can’t recall any APC states commissioning projects.

The former VP said this on Thursday, November 25, 2021, when he commissioned a 4.2-kilometre road constructed by the Bauchi State government in Bauchi.

Atiku hailed the state governor, Bala Mohammed adding that he was impressed by the infrastructural developments he saw in the state.

He said: “Let me start by commending you because you have done very, very excellently well. For the few hours I have been in Bauchi today, I have been impressed by the infrastructural developments that I have personally seen and not been told.

“These programmes that you have implemented and continue to implement, are the bedrock of development, be it educational, health care delivery or any other aspects of development. But, most importantly, these developmental projects have become instruments of economic empowerment.”

He also called on the FG and APC governors to emulate PDP governors.

He said: “I wish the federal government will copy what the PDP governors and PDP states are doing in this country because, in every PDP state you go, you will find infrastructural development projects taking place.

“I cannot recall any APC states commissioning projects. Therefore, your Excellency, you are virtually laying the pathway to the return of PDP in this state and in the country at large. I want to commend your contributions in that regard.”

African Examiner writes that the 4.2-kilometre road was named Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Road.