Tinubu Appoints New NELMCO Boss, Elective Director

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

This was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. Ajuri Ngelale

According to the statement, Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8th, 2023.

Furthermore, her previous interim role and new substantive appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management.

Accordingly, Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

By these directives of the President, these appointments take immediate effect.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



