Treat Nnamdi Kanu As A Son, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohanaeze Youth Council on Saturday enjoined President Muhamnadu Buhari to handle the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in a fatherly manner.

President of the group, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, disclosed this while speaking on the outcome of Kanu’s trial at the Abuja Federal High court, describing Kanu’s court proceedings with the federal government to “a judicial and academic bravado that will continue to divide Nigeria among tribes”.

He said: “Nigeria today is evidently characterised by socio-cultural and political injuries, ethnic jingoism, and regional marginalization.

“And the signal of insecurity in the Northern Nigeria and agitation in Southern part of Nigeria should be seen as a call for meditation and reflection by every concern Nigerian.

“The Buhari-led government has the capacity to trigger resounding happiness and jubilation among Nigerians through the process of a right choice.

“PMB should play a fatherly role, thereby being patriotic in tackling the protracted issue as it regards Kanu.”

He stated that such would “resuscitate the visibly dying consciousness of new generation of the Igbo extraction”.

Igboyaka continued: “The government of President Mohammadu Buhari can make a choice that will trigger jubilation in the country by acting fatherly and patriotic in the case of Nnamdi Kanu.

“He should see the release of Nnamdi Kanu as his fatherly responsibility which will reawaken the consciousness of a new generation of Igbo extraction that Nigeria can survive on a roundtable of dialogues instead of war.”