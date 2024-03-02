Tinubu Appoints New TCN Executive Directors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of his diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power supplied across the nation’s power grid, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for a renewable term of four years.

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:

(1) Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye — Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider

(2) Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali — Executive Director, Independent System Operations

(3) Ochije Ogini Chukwuka — Executive Director, Finance & Accounts

(4) Abiodun Foluso Afolabi — Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services

The President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication would commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people.