Tinubu Appoints Peter Obi’s Running Mate’s Brother, 17 Others As Presidential Aides

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed as Special Adviser on Political Matters in the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of Datti Baba Ahmed, the running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election

According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, the President approved appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to actualize the agenda of the Federal Government across the different sectors of the economy.

The team comprising 6 Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants will work in the office of the Vice President, supporting the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The appointments includes; Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on NEC & Climate Change; Tope Kolade Fasua as Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Economic Matters; Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser (SAD), General Duties; Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Adviser (SAD) on Political Matters, and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on PEBEC & Investment.

Others include Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration & Office Coordination; Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications;

Also appointed are Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media & Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment & Privatisation; Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties; Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agricbusiness & Productivity Enhancement; Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research & Analytics, and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & MSMEs.

The rest are Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation; Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC; Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President), completes the list of appointments in the Vice President’s office.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



