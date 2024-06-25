Tinubu Appoints Tunji Bello As New CEO of FCCPC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Olatunji Bello as the new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), pending confirmation by the Senate.

The appointment was announced in a statement on Monday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity.

Mr Bello is a lawyer, administrator, journalist and former secretary to the Lagos State government.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos; he studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

“Mr Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

“He is a winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

“He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State,” said the statement.