W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Condoles Canadian Embassy, Victims Over Fire Incident

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Monday, November 6th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with the Canadian government, diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The President assured the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed souls and wished all injured persons a rapid and full recovery. 

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=92045

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us