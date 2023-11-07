Tinubu Condoles Canadian Embassy, Victims Over Fire Incident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with the Canadian government, diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The President assured the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed souls and wished all injured persons a rapid and full recovery.





