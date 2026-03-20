Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Urges Renewed Patriotism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -As muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the muslim faithful in Nigeria, urging renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.

Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a press release issued on Thursday, said Tinubu enjoined Nigerian muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasise piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said.

Tinubu urged all muslim faithful to extend a hand of kindness to the needy of all faiths, to further show unity and camaraderie.

The President also tasked muslim leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity to prevail in the country.