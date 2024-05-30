W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Condoles With Jimi Agbaje Over Loss Of Son

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, May 30th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing of Mr. Bunmi Agbaje, the first son of Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued on Thursday said Tinubu condoled with Agbaje and the entire family over the tragic loss, acknowledging that nothing can be more agonizing than losing a child. 

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for the Agbaje family.

The President assured the bereaved family of his thoughts and support in this moment of grief.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96032

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us