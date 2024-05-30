Tinubu Condoles With Jimi Agbaje Over Loss Of Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing of Mr. Bunmi Agbaje, the first son of Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued on Thursday said Tinubu condoled with Agbaje and the entire family over the tragic loss, acknowledging that nothing can be more agonizing than losing a child.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for the Agbaje family.

The President assured the bereaved family of his thoughts and support in this moment of grief.