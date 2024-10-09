Tinubu Hails Shinkafi-Bagidu On Election As President Of UICC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, a renowned paediatrician with a distinguished career in public health and former First Lady of Kebbi State, on her election as President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

This was contained in a Press Release issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

The President underscored the historic significance of Shinkafi-Bagudu’s election on October 8 as the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global cancer control organisation.

The President noted that her election attested to her competence and character and affirmed the enormous talents that abound in Nigeria.

Tinubu described Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ascension in the organisation as a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global health leadership.

The President recalled Shinkafi-Bagudu’s invaluable services to Kebbi state and the country, for which Nigeria is deeply grateful.

He lauded her stewardship as Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative and her contributions to establishing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control during her tenure as the First Lady of Kebbi State.

Shinkafi-Bagudu founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation. She is also a Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and Vice Chair of Nigeria’s National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination.

Through the Federal Ministry of Health and international partnerships, Nigeria has successfully vaccinated 12 million girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a leading cause of cervical cancer.

The administration has allocated N37.4 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Oncology Initiative.

This initiative would facilitate the establishment of six cancer centres across the country within two years, located in teaching hospitals in Benin, Zaria, Katsina, Enugu, Jos, and Lagos.

President expressed confidence in Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ability to use her new office and leadership to improve cancer control and global health.

The Geneva-based UICC was founded in 1933 and has more than 1100 member organisations in over 170 countries and territories.