Tinubu Inaugurates Akume As SGF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated Senator George Akume as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The former governor of Benue State and immediate-past Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs took the oaths of allegiance and office in a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in the presence of the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and senior government officials.

Akume, 70, was Governor of Benue State from May 1999 to May 2007.

Following his tenure as governor, he was elected into the National Assembly as the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial zone in 2007.

Akume was re-elected in 2011 and 2015, demonstrating the trust reposed in him by his constituents.

During his term in the Senate, Akume served as minority leader from June 2011 to June 2015.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after his inauguration, Akume said, “it is an honour to be chosen to serve in the exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians. It is a challenge to serve in line with the oaths I have taken today. I assure Nigerians I will do my best and I will not disappoint the President”

‘I will not disappoint this country; I will not disappoint my party. I believe Nigerians will find fulfillment in my responsibility as I discharge my duties”, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Aliah said he was that he is also going to deliver and the nation would be proud to have Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation