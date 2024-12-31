Be Patient, Nigeria Was On Life Support Before Tinubu’s Election, Akpabio Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has tasked Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he tries to fix the nation’s economy.

Akpabio stated this during his Constituency Briefing/Empowerment at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Monday as he explained that President Tinubu is trying his best to fix the battered economy.

He said: “President Tinubu met a very bad condition on the ground, nobody envied him, he said he was determined to change the situation, let us encourage him to change the situation. We believe that at the end of the day, we will move the country forward, he did it in Lagos before and he will do it again in Nigeria, just give him time he will take us to our El Dorado.

“I want us to know that Nigeria was on life support when the people voted Tinubu to become the president. One day I asked him, Mr President, after becoming the president and seeing the level of the economy that Emefiele left behind, are you excited? He said, well, I’m determined to change the situation.”

The Senate president also pointed out that Tinubu has touched many lives through continuous constituency projects across the country and also the South East have benefited from the administration of President Tinubu as they were giving a key ministry – the Ministry of Works.

Akpabio said: “The president has shown the South East love, he has signed the South East Development Commission into an act of parliament, in addition, key ministries have been allocated, not on the basis of votes but on the NEEDS basis.

“The South East has a lot of ecological problems, the South East has very poor roads, just like the South South and Mr president decided to give us the Ministry of Works in addition to other key Ministries even the petroleum and gas Ministry.

“Akwa Ibom is sitting on gas, all the way from Utapete down to Ibeno. Above all, the president allowed our State to produce the No. 3 Citizen, the Senate President, the last time we had such an opportunity was in 1979. President Tinubu deserves all our support.”