82 Div. GOC Honors 4 Soldiers For Diligence To Duty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has honored four soldiers serving in the Division for their diligence to duties.

The honored soldiers, Staff Seargent Amodu Simon, Sergeant Oyinbo Emmanuel, Corporal Mbanaso Isaac and Private Ibrahim Lawal, who were honored during an event held on Tuesday 2 August at Abakpa Cantonment Enugu.

Each of the recipient received a brand new motorcycle in addition to Letters of Commendation from the GOC.

While making the presentation to the soldiers, Maj Gen Lagbaja described their conduct as commendable and exemplary, noting that the soldiers’ assiduousness in ensuring the hygiene of the various portions of the cantonment assigned to them was impressive.

He charged other soldiers of the Division to emulate the examplary conduct of the honorees.

The GOC, disclosed that the four motorcycles presented to the soldiers was a symbol of appreciation for their outstanding conduct.

He therefore, enjoined them not to relent in their duties even if they thought nobody is observing.

Each of the four awarded soldiers was drawn from various units of the Division and was picked after a careful observation of their conducts over a period.