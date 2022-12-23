Public Safety: Anambra Police Commissioner Ban Sales Of Fireworks, Knockouts, Fire Crackers , Others During Yuletide Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of proactive measure by the Anambra State Police Command to sustain public safety and peace in the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has banned the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, and firecrackers in the state.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga on Thursday quoted the Anambra Police boss saying “This plan shall enhance adequately already policing strategy put in place that is potently and dynamic to respond to any emergency and security concerns peculiar to Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities.

“The CP noted that the use of knockouts, and others, aside from constituting nuisance and disturbance of public peace, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated with its usage, especially during this hamattan period.

“This is in addition to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after committing a crime.

“The CP equally called on parents/guardians to impress on their children and wards to desist from the sales and use of fireworks, firecrackers, knockouts, and others as the ban is in the best interest of all. He warned persons trading in these banned items to seek alternative ventures.

He assured residents that the Command would leave no stone unturned to ensure, that there would not be any form of Security breach, especially during this yuletide season, and also urging “Ndi Anambra to be vigilant and security conscious.

“They are advised to report all suspicious movements or in case of any emergency to call 112 or 07039194332.