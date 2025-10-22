Tinubu Nominates Doro As Minister, Forwards Name To Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a Minister.

Special Adviser the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a press release issued on Tuesday said Doro’s nomination followed Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda’s election as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in July.

Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Onanuga in the press release said Doro was born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and has over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in the UK and Nigeria.

He has degrees in Pharmacy and law, an MBA focusing on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice..

Doro is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with NHS frontline experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospital settings.

He has also led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in the diaspora and local communities.