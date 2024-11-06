Tinubu Promotes Acting Chief Of Army Staff, Ol0yede, To Lieutenant General

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday honoured the acting chief of army staff, Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oloyede, by promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General during a ceremony held at the State House.

A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga said the decoration of the acting army chief was held at the President’s office.

Tinubu commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication, and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today,” the President stated.

“This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record.”

“We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable,’’ the President said.

Tinubu assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

“We are facing challenges, but progress is being made,’’ he added.

The President attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

“The synergy among you has calmed the country, and we need that stability to continue. We need to assure all citizens that prosperity is not far from them,’’ Tinubu stated.

Oloyede expressed deep gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintaining peace across the country.

Until his appointment, Oloyede was the 56th Commander of the elite Nigerian Army’s infantry corps based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The 56-year-old Oloyede and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

Since his commissioning as an officer, Oloyede has held many commands. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer in the Guards Brigade, and Commandant of the Amphibious Training School.

Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.