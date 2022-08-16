WACOL Hails Suspension of Nnewi North Council Chairman Over Wife’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous Non- governmental organization, WomenAid Collective (WACOL) has applauded the decision of the Anambra State Government to suspend the Transition Committee (TC) Chairman of Nnewi North Council area, Hon. Mbazulike Iloka, for allegedly killing his wife, Mrs. Chidiebere Iloka.

Recalled that Mrs. Iloka, also known as “Ada Igboukwu”, reportedly died on 7th July 2022, after she suffered multiple injuries which resulted from the suspected physical battery by her husband.

A video clip and photos which have been circulating on social media showed fresh wounds, blood stains and her torn clothes which are indicative of physical assault.

WACOL’s reaction was contained in a statement personally signed by its Founding Director/ professor (Mrs), Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, and made available to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu.

She said : “information from close friends, colleagues, and family sources has also confirmed that Chidiebere had been going through serial domestic violence at the hands of her husband until the recent incident that ultimately claimed her life.

“The action of the Anambra State Government led by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is very swift and decisive to the extent that it sends a strong warning to perpetrators of violence against women.

“It speaks eloquently that the current government in Anambra State has zero tolerance for the pervasive gender based violence crimes against women.

“The action further shows that the government is committed to stemming the tide of the violence against women and girls (VAWG) which plagued women in the state, especially now that it has assumed dangerous dimensions of murder.

“It will be recalled that recently, the Nigeria Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, lost her life in similar circumstances.

“This incident was widely condemned by Nigerians including our organization WACOL, hence her husband Mr. Peter Nwachukwu was arrested and is currently facing trial at an Abuja High Court.

“In another development, a widow Mrs. Ajuese Obiora, from Eziagulu-Otu, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Council in South-Eastern Nigeria was also accused of killing her husband and stripped naked and paraded like a common criminal around the town by her in-laws.

“We condemn perpetrators of such barbaric acts of violence tormenting women. They have no place in modern society hence should be fought to a standstill and put in the dungeon where they belong.

“Although the state government has acted well by withdrawing the appointment of Mr. Iloka as the TC chairman of Nnewi North, this action is not enough.

“WACOL is calling on the relevant authorities to further expedite the investigation, arrest, and effective prosecution of Mr. Iloka without delay to serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators.

“Indeed, the red flag has been raised concerning heinous crimes of spousal murder by male chauvinists in Nigeria yet there seems to be little action in terms of securing justice for the victims and their families.

“The Nigerian Governors’ Forum in 2019 declared a state of emergency on sexual and gender-based violence, which is also a welcome development.

‘However, not much has been done by the Government to tackle this ugly phenomenon and provide succor to numerous victims/survivors.

“There is no doubt that social and cultural norms are exacerbating violence against women, and stereotypes perpetuated by the patriarchal system, especially in Igbo land.

“The chief executives of the various states should take steps to further this Emergency Declaration by the Governor’s Forum on SGBV and ensure that communities in their states comply with extant laws that protect women and girls from violence.

“In particular, the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Laws of various states of the federation must be effectively implemented to avoid future occurrences of such impunity of VAWG.

“Killer husbands still exist among our families, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and even in religious bodies, constantly harassing and causing violence on their immediate prey, especially their wives, until they maim or ultimately kill them.

According to the organization, Society must unanimously rise with a collective voice in condemnation of these evil monsters of SGBV through effective reporting and victim/survivor support.

“Interestingly, WACOL has inaugurated through support from the Ford Foundation the Fifty-Fifty Women Action Group in seven states of the Southeast and South-South, which are currently mobilizing stakeholders and advocating for the review of social norms and community practices that debase women, so as to protect women and girls from violence, abuse and exploitation.

‘For far too long, we have lost the lives of promising young women in Nigeria to gender based violence, in the domestic sphere. Enough is enough!

“Women are human too, they have rights to life, dignity, bodily integrity and personal advancements whether single or married.

“The spirit of Chidiebere and other casualties from domestic violence yearn for justice. We must give them justice so that more women may live and enjoy their basic human rights too.

“Take action to ensure a safe home for our women and children, the usual victims of the growing impunity of gender based violence in our society.