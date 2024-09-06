Tinubu Says His Trip To China Successful

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday in China said it was not easy to have national consensus on issues, stressing that he was ready to take the hard decisions to move the nation forward.

Tinubu spoke in Beijing as he rounded off his official engagement by meeting with Nigerians living in the country, describing his visit as “very good and successful.”

Addressing members of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community at the China World Hotel, the President emphasized his efforts to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, trade, finance, energy, green economy and mining during his discussions with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and his participation at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“What is uppermost in my mind is for you to continue representing Nigeria as good citizens, and I urge you all to be good ambassadors of our nation in China.

“We will always celebrate our diversity. We cherish it, but this diversity is our commitment to serve. If it is about service, we must be good citizens,” the President stated.

Tinubu also emphasized the importance of discipline and commitment to national service, citing China’s disciplined society as an example for Nigerians to follow.

“I cannot tell you more, except from the embassy, that China is a very disciplined society and we have to be disciplined too. Without discipline and commitment, we cannot build a nation that is respected everywhere in the world.

“We must exploit our diversity and be ready to do everything required of us within the laws of the communities that we live in and reflect a good image of our country,” the President said.

Highlighting the impact of investments in China’s economy, Tinubu assured Nigerians in Diaspora that Nigeria’s Bank of Industry is prepared to collaborate with them to leverage opportunities back home.

“Nigeria is going through reforms, and we are taking very bold and unprecedented decisions. For example, you might have been hearing from home in the last few days about fuel prices.

“But, can we help it? Can we develop good roads like you have here? You see electricity being constant in quantity and quality. You see water supply, constant and running, and you see their good schools. And we say we want to hand over a banner without stain to our children?

“What is the critical part to get us there if we cannot take hard decisions to pave the way for a country that is blessed and so talented?

“So many of you are so talented, speaking very fluent Mandarin. It is what you contribute and tell them at home that will reflect in the attitude of our people. The more you want everything free, it will become more expensive and long-delayed to achieve meaningful development,’’ the President said.

To the applause of the audience, Tinubu stated that one key takeaway from his visit to China is the commitment to replicate China’s infrastructure back home.

“We want our children to be in good schools, not tattered huts and dilapidated buildings. We must make our teaching innovative and allow businesses of all kinds and sizes to flourish.

“One economic action leads to another, and it is in your hand to build our nation. Mine is to provide the leadership, and I am committed to doing just that,” the President stated.

The President noted that while it is not always easy for a leader to have a national consensus on issues, he is ready to take the hard decisions to move the nation forward.

“We are focused, and I have a very good team,” President Tinubu added.

In his remarks, Dr. Oche Barnabas, President of NIDO China, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations, particularly in trade, investment, and people-to-people collaboration.

He expressed NIDO China’s support for Nigeria’s 4Ds initiative, launched by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, earlier in the year.

He pledged that the organization is eager to drive the initiative forward within the diaspora community.

Barnabas requested the President’s assistance in advocating for Nigeria to be officially recognized as a native English-speaking nation, which would open up job and educational opportunities for Nigerians in China.

”Your Excellency, I wish to indulge your kind attention and use this rare opportunity to share a key challenge on behalf of the Nigeria community in China. Due to the peculiar nature of this country, the Nigerian community is mainly composed of students, expatriates, and businessmen.

”Our desire is that Nigeria is officially recognized as a native English-speaking nation in China. We believe your esteemed engagements with the high-level authorities can assist us in establishing this status.

”Presently, over 70% of available international jobs in China are reserved for native English speakers. In 2016, the local authorities listed South Africa as a native English-speaking nation.

”We believe Nigeria has a chance to receive similar recognition due to the fact that English language is our official language and we are also blessed with Professor Wole Soyinka who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

”We believe the enhancement of our status will open more opportunities to allow more Nigerians to study and work in China, thereby increasing diaspora remittance to Nigeria,” he said.

The Chairman of NIDO China pledged that the organization would continue to contribute their expertise and resources to support Tinubu’s administration and efforts to elevate Nigeria’s global standing.