Tinubu Sends ₦1.48trn 2025 Rivers Budget To NASS For Approval

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has officially submitted the 2025 Appropriation Bill for Rivers State to the National Assembly for consideration, following the suspension of the state’s House of Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, the proposed budget totals ₦1.481 trillion, with major allocations aimed at revitalizing key sectors.

Infrastructure tops the list with a proposed ₦324 billion, while the health sector is allocated ₦106 billion, including ₦5 billion earmarked for free malaria drugs.

The education sector is set to receive ₦75.6 billion while ₦31.4 billion is proposed for agricultural development.

The budget, according to the proposal, focuses on strategic investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture, with the aim of generating approximately 6,000 new jobs.

In a formal communication to the National Assembly, President Tinubu is asking the Senate for an expeditious consideration.

The Senate has referred the bill to its Ad-hoc Committee on Emergency Rule, with instructions to review the proposal and report back to the chamber as soon as possible.

Tinubu also wrote to the House Representatives for the Rivers State budget approval, reminding the House that the Supreme Court had nullified the 2025 budget presented by suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

After months of political squabbles between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly members who are loyal to the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state on March 18, 2025.

In a nationwide broadcast proclaiming the state of emergency, the President also announced the suspension of Governor Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The president nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.

Tinubu hinged his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, saying he can’t continue to watch the political situation in Rivers escalate without taking any action.

The suspension of elected officials has been widely condemned by civil society groups and activists who have also continued to call for their reinstatement.

There have also been protest for and against the emergency rule by the people of Rivers State, especially women since its declaration.

However, the appointed administrator has remained in office and currently overseeing administrative affairs of the oil-rich state.