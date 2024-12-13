Nigerian Man Who Failed WASSCE 17 Times Bags Distinction From London School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Emmanuel Ahmadu, a Nigerian who sat the West Africa School Senior Certificate Education exam 17 times, has earned a distinction from the prestigious London Graduate School in the UK.

Mr Ahmadu, a Nigerian mental health advocate based in the U.S., disclosed this in an interview in Lagos. He said he was also inducted as a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants in Lagos.

“My fellowship, the highest grade of membership in the Institute of Management Consultants, will position me as a thought leader equipped to provide innovative strategies in tackling depression and suicide.

“This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a step forward in the global fight against mental health crises,” said Mr Ahmadu.

“It’s a call to action to innovate solutions that inspire hope and resilience,” he added.

Mr Ahmadu said his personal story had resonated globally, inspiring millions.

“A childhood marked by instability saw me attend 16 primary schools and 14 secondary schools. Yet, I persevered, ultimately earning two honorary doctorates and publishing in mental health journals,” stated Mr Ahmadu.