How My Presidency Will Benefit Ndiigbo – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has assured that prosperity and security will come to the South East if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former Vice President disclosed this while speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Atiku said: “If I become the next President, consider it that Imo is in charge of the presidency. It is your own presidency. I will come here, sit down with you and work out a settlement. I have been associated with Igbo nation for many decades. Trading will pick up again in the South-East. I will set out $10bn to empower youth, women and men in businesses. We will provide jobs and businesses.

“The entire South-East is yearning for restructuring of this country. I will make sure that power and resources are devolved to the federating units. I assure you that. I swear to God, I will do it again because I have the experience. Don’t vote for any other party but the PDP.

“Honestly, I am impressed with the turnout in Imo State. My fellow people from Imo State, God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”