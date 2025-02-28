Tinubu Signs N54.99trn 2025 Budget Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill into law at the State House, Abuja.

The bill, which was passed by the National Assembly on Feb. 13, after increasing it from the initial N49.7 trillion submitted by President Tinubu, was signed in a brief ceremony in the President’s office.

The 2025 Appropriation Act represents a 99.96 per cent increase from the 2024 Budget of N27.5 trillion.

The 2025 budget has a total expenditure component of ₦54.99 trillion, statutory transfers of ₦3.65 trillion and recurrent (Non-Debt) expenditure of ₦13.64 trillion.

The capital expenditure component is ₦23.96 trillion, debt servicing of ₦14.32 trillion and deficit-to-GDP Ratio of 1.52 per cent.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate and other leaders of the National Assembly witnessed the signing of the budget. (NAN)