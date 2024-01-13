Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programmes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has suspended all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Segun Imohiosen, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the action was taken following ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes.

“All four Programmes administered by NSIPA, viz; N- Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

“And Home Grown School Feeding Programmes have been suspended for a period of six weeks in the first instance, ” he said.

Imohiosen in the statement said Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the programmes’ beneficiaries.

According to him, the President has therefore, constituted a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of the Agency’s operations with a view to recommending necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

“During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations are now frozen”.

“The President wishes to assure the stakeholders and all Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift an unbiased process that will ensure moving forward”, Imohiosen said

He added that the social intervention programmes would work exactly as intended to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians.





