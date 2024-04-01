Tinubu To Attend Inauguration Of Senegal’s President-Elect, Faye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye.

A press statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, said the president’s trip is at the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economies of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre.

He will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.