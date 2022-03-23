How Police Authority Shielded Abba Kyari Since 2008 – NHRC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mr. Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, has revealed how suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, was shielded from facing numerous cases that were filed against him since 2008.

Ojukwu, who spoke at a capacity building retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights, organised by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, PLAC, further disclosed that all the petitions against DCP Kyari, bordered on human rights violations.

The NHRC boss lamented that despite several invitations extended to Kyari who is currently in custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, police authorities refused to allow him to appear before the commission.

“I summoned Abba Kyari up to eight times, but the authority shielded him. Every time they will say that he travelled to Lagos, Kaduna or somewhere else.

“He had so many issues and cases that were brought against him, pending before the Commission.

“Since 2008 to 2009, we have been summoning this officer because he had so many petitions against him. But he was celebrated as a super cop.

“Thank goodness that God has used another way to bring him into account”, Ojukwu added.

He urged those that occupy positions of authority, including the federal lawmakers, to be mindful of their conduct, saying “the days of impunity are gone”.

“If you do anything while in power, you will definitely answer for it no matter how many years it takes,” Ojukwu stated.

Vanguard