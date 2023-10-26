How Singer Died After He Was Injected — Mohbad’s DJ Tells Coroner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Disc Jockey (DJ) Ajisegiri Ayobami, on Wednesday, told a Lagos Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, famously known as Mohbad died after he was administered an injection by a nurse.

Ayobami, who claimed that he was with him on the day he died, also testified that Mohbad vomited the noodles his brother, Adura Aloba had earlier prepared for him before the medical treatment.

The witness further told Magistrate Shotobi that the previous day, which was on Sunday, they went for a show at Ikorodu, and on their way back, their Prado Jeep was blocked, and he saw Mohbad come down from his Jeep to fight his friend, Primeboy and then he got injured.

He also stated that although the wound was a small cut on his hand but by the time they got home at midnight, the hand was already swollen.

Ayobami said that he and other people in the house tried to call Mohbad’s personal nurse, but she said she was not around, so one of their team members called Spending said he had a nurse, and they called the nurse, who came to administer an injection on him.

Ayobami said, “The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling.

“While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic, so I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital; I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no. Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital he was confirmed dead,” the witness testified.”

Also, Mohbad’s mother, Mrs Abosede Aloba, told the coroner’s inquest that her late son was supposed to be a pastor, according to a prophecy when she gave birth to him.

he said she didn’t know that her son was a musician until she and Mohbad reconnected in 2019 at Ayobo after she left him with his father when he was three years old.

Also, she said the late singer accused Naira Marley of being after his life.

“I asked him why he was shouting on the internet he said Naira Marley wanted to kill him, I said why does Naira Marley want to kill you, he said I shouldn’t worry, that I cannot understand.

“I and one Iya Lode went to Naira Marley’s house and on seeing Naira Marley, he explained that the deceased spoiled his name, I and his father apologized to him, but he still wrote a statement that he (Naira Marley ) wanted to kill him.

“I was at the deceased’s house on Saturday when the deceased told me that he had a show on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Ikorodu but the following Tuesday I recived a call that the deceased was dead,” she said.

Also, the father of the late singer, Mr Joseph Aloba told the coroner’s inquest that Naira Marley’s cronies assaulted him.

He said, “In October, 2022 my son wrote petition against Mr Azeez Fashola to the Nigerian police for investigation as regards the assault and threat to his life by Mr Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

“Sequel to the paragraph above, my son terminated his contract with Marlian’s Record owned by Mr Azeez Fashola, since then he has no peace.

“In August, my son was attacked by Sam Larry and his boys at Elegushi area where my son was doing a video recording and production with a fellow musician Zlatan.

“My son told me that it was customary for Sam Larry and his boys to always attack him and his musical groups whenever he was in Sam Larry axis Lekki area for a show

“My son also wrote petition against Sam Larry to the Nigeria Police in respect to the above assault and nothing was done by the Police.”

Magistrate Shotobi adjourned the proceedings to November 7.





