Tinubu Visits Buhari, Unveil Shettima As Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State, paid Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari, honouring the President with information on his choice of running mate, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Shettima, a serving Senator representing Borno Central, was a former Governor of Borno State.

After conferring with Buhari, the APC Presidential Candidate, accompanied by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, told newsmen that the President had to be properly notified, before an announcement would be made.

Tinubu said the choice was based on the competence of the candidate.