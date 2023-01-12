Tinubu’s Bala Blu Gaffe Was Done By Internet Users – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzo Kalu, has stated that he does not think the incoherent statements attributed to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were made by him.

African Examiner writes that Tinubu’s recent gaffes at his presidential campaigns have sparked social media reactions as Nigerians raised concerns about the health of the former Governor of Lagos State.

However, reacting, Kalu Stated that the presidential candidate has no health problems.

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said.

According to the former Abia State governor, it’s not true that the APC presidential candidate recently sounded incoherent on campaign grounds as the unclear statements attributed to Tinubu were forged by internet users.

“These are things you people go to form. You go to use the internet and all the rest of them to do it”, he said.