Tinubu’s Latest Gaffe Was A Joke – Keyamo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a video clip of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu speaking at a town hall meeting went viral, the official spokesperson for APC’s 2023 Presidential Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has claimed that what Nigerians heard from the former Lagos Governor was not a slurred speech.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, took to his Twitter account early on Saturday to clarify that Tinubu, 70, was not struggling to pronounce anything but was merely making a joke and did not make a gaffe as Nigerians who saw the clip had suspected.

According to the lawyer, the former Lagos Governor was merely demonstrating his sense of humour.

Sharing a clip of the event, Keyamo tweeted, “Listen to the sense of humour of @officialABAT. He says he prefers a proper town hall meeting to the gibberish his opponents say elsewhere. He practically demonstrates the gibberish they say by uttering those tongue-twisting words to show the nonsense his opponents say elsewhere.”