Trailer, Commuter Bus, Shop Burnt In Enugu By Hoodlums Enforcing The Sit- At- Home Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some hoodlums enforcing the sit- at home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafran IPOB, on Thursday set ablaze a trailer, commuter bus and a provision shop at Emene area of Enugu.

The group Championing Biafran Republic, had declared another sit-at-home on Thursday in all parts of South Eastern region of Nigeria to protest the rearrests, incarceration and trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

They impound the said articulated truck and set it ablaze at Eke-Obinagu acid along Enugu Abakaliki Expressway in Enugu East Council area.

Our Correspondent gathered that the truck which was said to be heading to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, was attacked and set ablaze around 3: 30am.

The driver managed to escaped unhurt from the hoodlums.

In a the same vein a shop said to be stocked with provisions was also completely burnt down to ashes while the truck belonging to CHISCO Company was burnt .

Following the development some law enforcement agents from the state led by the police had been stationed at the scene to ensure that the goods in the container were not looted by hoodlums.

In anotherrelated development , a commercial Mitsubishi Bus conveying passengers in the early hours of the day was also reportedly burnt near Cossy Hotel for disobeying the unlawful sit-at-home order.

The driver, passengers and the Conductor escaped on hurt before the vehicle was set on fire .

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, ASP could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, as his mobile phone line was not available
























